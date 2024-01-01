https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNodate no dōgu. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636263View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 912 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2659 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13593 x 10327 px | 300 dpiTIFF 13593 x 10327 px | 300 dpi | 401.65 MBFree DownloadNodate no dōgu. Original from the Library of Congress.More