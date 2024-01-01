https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636288Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNami ni goshoguruma moyō no tachi bijin. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636288View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 642 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1874 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4440 x 8293 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4440 x 8293 px | 300 dpi | 105.36 MBFree DownloadNami ni goshoguruma moyō no tachi bijin. Original from the Library of Congress.More