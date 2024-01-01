https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636303Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIchikawa danjūrō [to] sakata hangorō. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636303View LicenseJPEGTIFFInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1976 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4103 x 7269 px | 300 dpiInstagram Story TIFF 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story TIFF 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin TIFF 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper TIFF 1080 x 1913 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4103 x 7269 px | 300 dpi | 85.34 MBFree DownloadIchikawa danjūrō [to] sakata hangorō. Original from the Library of Congress.More