https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636310Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDaimyō no okuzashiki. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636310View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2390 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6420 x 9402 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6420 x 9402 px | 300 dpi | 172.69 MBFree DownloadDaimyō no okuzashiki. Original from the Library of Congress.More