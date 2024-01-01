https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636313Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDainihon rokujū yoshū meisho zue - mokuroku. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636313View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2407 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5735 x 8340 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5735 x 8340 px | 300 dpi | 136.84 MBFree DownloadDainihon rokujū yoshū meisho zue - mokuroku. Original from the Library of Congress.More