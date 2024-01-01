https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636344Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKyōto tōfukuji tsūtenkyō. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636344View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 822 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2397 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5923 x 8648 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5923 x 8648 px | 300 dpi | 146.55 MBFree DownloadKyōto tōfukuji tsūtenkyō. Original from the Library of Congress.More