rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636347
Saru no hanaike ni biwa. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Saru no hanaike ni biwa. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636347

View License

Saru no hanaike ni biwa. Original from the Library of Congress.

More