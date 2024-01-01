https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636370Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Japanese man, full-length, standing, facing left, wearing minister's robe over kimono]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636370View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 822 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2396 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3712 x 5422 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3712 x 5422 px | 300 dpi | 57.58 MBFree Download[Japanese man, full-length, standing, facing left, wearing minister's robe over kimono]. Original from the Library of Congress.More