https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636388
[Japanese woman, full-length, standing, facing left, wearing robes of a noblewoman, such as empress or princess; also shows…
[Japanese woman, full-length, standing, facing left, wearing robes of a noblewoman, such as empress or princess; also shows custom of artificial eyebrows]. Original from the Library of Congress.

