https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636397Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIvory vase decorated with lacquer. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636397View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 825 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2406 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3727 x 5422 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3727 x 5422 px | 300 dpi | 57.82 MBFree DownloadIvory vase decorated with lacquer. Original from the Library of Congress.More