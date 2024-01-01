https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636400Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Japanese man, full-length, standing, facing left, wearing minister's robe over kimono]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636400View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 775 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2140 x 3312 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2140 x 3312 px | 300 dpi | 20.28 MBFree Download[Japanese man, full-length, standing, facing left, wearing minister's robe over kimono]. Original from the Library of Congress.More