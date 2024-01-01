https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636410Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Fūkeiga]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636410View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" JPEG 2000 x 1149 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2012 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 13563 x 7795 px | 300 dpiLandscape Business Card 3.5 x 2" TIFF 2000 x 1149 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 13563 x 7795 px | 300 dpi | 302.48 MBFree Download[Fūkeiga]. Original from the Library of Congress.More