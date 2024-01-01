https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636411Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Religious figure sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636411View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 812 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2368 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3650 x 5394 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3650 x 5394 px | 300 dpi | 56.33 MBFree Download[Religious figure sitting on a lotus, facing front, with blue/green halo behind his head]. Original from the Library of Congress.More