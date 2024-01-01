https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636415Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShishi. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636415View LicenseJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1990 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2512 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5129 x 7146 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 1990 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5129 x 7146 px | 300 dpi | 104.86 MBFree DownloadShishi. Original from the Library of Congress.More