https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636428Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Domestic cat]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636428View LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1424 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2706 x 1926 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1424 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2706 x 1926 px | 300 dpi | 14.91 MBFree Download[Domestic cat]. Original from the Library of Congress.More