rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636452
Machiya no nyōbō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Machiya no nyōbō. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636452

View License

Machiya no nyōbō. Original from the Library of Congress.

More