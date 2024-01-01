rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636468
May 5th 1904 Japan seconds army is state to up land at vicinity Hishika peninsula Ryoto China. Original from the Library of Congress.
May 5th 1904 Japan seconds army is state to up land at vicinity Hishika peninsula Ryoto China. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

