https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636490Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSumida tsutsumi hanami no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636490View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 809 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2358 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8184 x 5514 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8184 x 5514 px | 300 dpi | 129.11 MBFree DownloadSumida tsutsumi hanami no zu. Original from the Library of Congress.More