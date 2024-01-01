https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636492Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTamaya uchi Usugumo. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636492View LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4975 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3618 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4336 x 6149 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4975 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3618 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4336 x 6149 px | 300 dpi | 76.28 MBFree DownloadTamaya uchi Usugumo. Original from the Library of Congress.More