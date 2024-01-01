https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636499Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMutamagawa senmen harimaze. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636499View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 967 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2819 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6258 x 5041 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6258 x 5041 px | 300 dpi | 90.26 MBFree DownloadMutamagawa senmen harimaze. Original from the Library of Congress.More