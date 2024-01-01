https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636500Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[White and purple flower on stem with green leaves]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636500View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2540 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3706 x 5106 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3706 x 5106 px | 300 dpi | 54.14 MBFree Download[White and purple flower on stem with green leaves]. Original from the Library of Congress.More