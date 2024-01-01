https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636509Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShodana to fuzukue to ume. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636509View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1005 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2932 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5383 x 4509 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5383 x 4509 px | 300 dpi | 69.44 MBFree DownloadShodana to fuzukue to ume. Original from the Library of Congress.More