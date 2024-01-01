https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKomatsu ni yamadori. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636547View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 795 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2319 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5645 x 8518 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5645 x 8518 px | 300 dpi | 137.57 MBFree DownloadKomatsu ni yamadori. Original from the Library of Congress.More