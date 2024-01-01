https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636577Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTako no asirai. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636577View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 813 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2372 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6074 x 8962 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6074 x 8962 px | 300 dpi | 155.74 MBFree DownloadTako no asirai. Original from the Library of Congress.More