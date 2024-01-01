https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Sōshū hakone kosui]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636607View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 818 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2387 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8619 x 5877 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8619 x 5877 px | 300 dpi | 144.94 MBFree Download[Sōshū hakone kosui]. Original from the Library of Congress.More