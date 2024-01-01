rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636637
The destruction of Russ[i]an torpede [sic] destroyers by Japanese torpede destroyers at Port Arthur -- the illustration of the war between Japan and Russia (no. 5). Original from the Library of Congress.

Public Domain
7636637

