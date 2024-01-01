https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Cat with black markings on its fur and a fragrant rose mallow]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636644View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2826 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6704 x 5413 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6704 x 5413 px | 300 dpi | 103.82 MBFree Download[Cat with black markings on its fur and a fragrant rose mallow]. Original from the Library of Congress.More