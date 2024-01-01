rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636653
Ogawa zengorō, ichikawa danjūrō, yamashita kinsaku. Original from the Library of Congress.
