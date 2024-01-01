rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636663
Taira no munemori mikazuki osen ebizako no jū. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Taira no munemori mikazuki osen ebizako no jū. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636663

View License

Taira no munemori mikazuki osen ebizako no jū. Original from the Library of Congress.

More