https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextŌgiya uchi hanaōgi. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636689View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2409 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6444 x 9364 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6444 x 9364 px | 300 dpi | 172.64 MBFree DownloadŌgiya uchi hanaōgi. Original from the Library of Congress.More