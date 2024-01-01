https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636692Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHotaru gari. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636692View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2316 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7745 x 5124 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 794 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 7745 x 5124 px | 300 dpi | 113.54 MBFree DownloadHotaru gari. Original from the Library of Congress.More