Farewell present of useful white flag, which Russian General's wife thoughtfully gives when he leaves for front, telling him…
Farewell present of useful white flag, which Russian General's wife thoughtfully gives when he leaves for front, telling him to use it as soon as he sees Japanese army. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

