https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636720Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Two old men, possibly actors, one standing, holding an umbrella, the other reclining]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636720View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 867 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2527 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7043 x 5086 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7043 x 5086 px | 300 dpi | 102.48 MBFree Download[Two old men, possibly actors, one standing, holding an umbrella, the other reclining]. Original from the Library of Congress.More