https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636728Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[The Japanese cavalry advancing through fields toward a walled city in China]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636728View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 886 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2585 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10181 x 7520 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10181 x 7520 px | 300 dpi | 219.07 MBFree Download[The Japanese cavalry advancing through fields toward a walled city in China]. Original from the Library of Congress.More