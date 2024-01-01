https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636739Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHōryūkaku. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636739View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2503 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6264 x 4469 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2503 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1427 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 6264 x 4469 px | 300 dpi | 80.12 MBFree DownloadHōryūkaku. Original from the Library of Congress.More