https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Japanese torpedo destroyers, the Asagiri and Hayadori, attacking the Russian Men-of-war. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636759View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 873 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2545 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9440 x 6864 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9440 x 6864 px | 300 dpi | 185.41 MBFree DownloadThe Japanese torpedo destroyers, the Asagiri and Hayadori, attacking the Russian Men-of-war. Original from the Library of Congress.More