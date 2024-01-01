https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636769Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYamauba no kami o tsukamu kintaro. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636769View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 811 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2364 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6225 x 9216 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6225 x 9216 px | 300 dpi | 164.14 MBFree DownloadYamauba no kami o tsukamu kintaro. Original from the Library of Congress.More