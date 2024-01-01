rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636802
Fūryū yūsuzumi san bijin. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Fūryū yūsuzumi san bijin. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636802

View License

Fūryū yūsuzumi san bijin. Original from the Library of Congress.

More