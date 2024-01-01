https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636804Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKawarayane ni tora no okimono. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636804View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1080 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3150 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4377 x 4863 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4377 x 4863 px | 300 dpi | 60.9 MBFree DownloadKawarayane ni tora no okimono. Original from the Library of Congress.More