https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636819Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[An elderly man, seen from behind, bathing in a wooden tub]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636819View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 724 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2112 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6565 x 3961 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6565 x 3961 px | 300 dpi | 74.4 MBFree Download[An elderly man, seen from behind, bathing in a wooden tub]. Original from the Library of Congress.More