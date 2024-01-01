rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636823
[Squash vine with blossom, squash, and rainbow, with publisher seal in lower right]. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

[Squash vine with blossom, squash, and rainbow, with publisher seal in lower right]. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636823

View License

[Squash vine with blossom, squash, and rainbow, with publisher seal in lower right]. Original from the Library of Congress.

More