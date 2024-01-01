rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636826
The fall of the Pekin castle, the hostile army being beaten away from the imperial castle by the allied armies. Original…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The fall of the Pekin castle, the hostile army being beaten away from the imperial castle by the allied armies. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636826

View License

The fall of the Pekin castle, the hostile army being beaten away from the imperial castle by the allied armies. Original from the Library of Congress.

More