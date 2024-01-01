https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636826Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe fall of the Pekin castle, the hostile army being beaten away from the imperial castle by the allied armies. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636826View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2560 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10164 x 7435 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10164 x 7435 px | 300 dpi | 216.23 MBFree DownloadThe fall of the Pekin castle, the hostile army being beaten away from the imperial castle by the allied armies. Original from the Library of Congress.More