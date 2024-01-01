https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636831Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[Cockscomb and two kinds of amarantha]. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636831View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 986 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2877 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6547 x 5381 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6547 x 5381 px | 300 dpi | 100.79 MBFree Download[Cockscomb and two kinds of amarantha]. Original from the Library of Congress.More