https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636835Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKan goi tsuri. Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636835View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 903 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2633 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 12900 x 9704 px | 300 dpiTIFF 12900 x 9704 px | 300 dpi | 358.15 MBFree DownloadKan goi tsuri. Original from the Library of Congress.More