rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636849
Kabuki jūhachiban. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Kabuki jūhachiban. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636849

View License

Kabuki jūhachiban. Original from the Library of Congress.

More