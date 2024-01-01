Left scroll of a pair; three men (clockwise from top center): Japanese man wearing partial suit of armor and helmet, seated on floor, holding a black fan and wearing a garment on his upper body with green sleeves; Asian man in LRC wearing a bright blue robe with white organic medallions and white belt, black cloth wrapped around his hair and white headband, holding a folded white fan and seated on floor; European man with red hair and thick red beard at left wearing a long red uniform jacket with brass buttons and epaulettes, and white baggy pants, seated in an orange chair; four bold lines of text in black at top around figures; large square red seal above PR shoulder of European man. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
