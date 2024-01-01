https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636886Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGolden moon in ULQ amid misty blue clouds; rows of rippling waves in lower half. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636886View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 403 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1176 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1857 x 5526 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGolden moon in ULQ amid misty blue clouds; rows of rippling waves in lower half. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More