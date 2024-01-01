https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636904Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo white cranes standing in front of a clump of colorful foliage, including red leaves, white mums, and tall, brown reeds; crane chick at lower center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636904View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 446 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1214 x 3263 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo white cranes standing in front of a clump of colorful foliage, including red leaves, white mums, and tall, brown reeds; crane chick at lower center. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More