https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636913Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo egrets standing close together near center of image; snow covered branch hangs down from UR; snow-covered branches and foliage in foreground LR. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636913View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 496 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1447 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 2298 x 5560 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo egrets standing close together near center of image; snow covered branch hangs down from UR; snow-covered branches and foliage in foreground LR. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More