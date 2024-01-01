rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636932
Gourd, butterfly and basket print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gourd, butterfly and basket print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636932

View License

Gourd, butterfly and basket print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa.

More