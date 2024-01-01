https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636932Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGourd, butterfly and basket print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7636932View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1139 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3323 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7178 x 6816 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7178 x 6816 px | 300 dpi | 139.98 MBFree DownloadGourd, butterfly and basket print in high resolution by Shibata Zeshin. Original from the Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa. More